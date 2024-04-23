Anatoly Malykhin explains why he won't have a problem defending three MMA divisions: "I'm ready to fight at any weight"

Reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight MMA world champion 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin of Russia is the ruler of three weight classes, and the 36-year-old superstar says he has no qualms defending all three belts.

The undefeated Russian stalwart is fresh off a history-making performance against 'The Dutch Knight' Reinier de Ridder at ONE 166: Qatar in March to capture the middleweight MMA gold and become a triple champ.

Many experts question Malykhin's ability to defend all three belts, but 'Sladkiy' says he's down to fight anyone ONE Championship throws at him.

In a recent interview, he told ONE:

"I'm ready to fight at any weight, as long as my opponents are ready. It doesn't matter to me what weight it will be. At 93 kilograms, I can make weight easily. At 102 kilograms, I don't have to cut weight at all. That's how much I weigh. For a heavyweight fight, I'll have to eat more. Well, my wife will have to cook a little more for dinner than usual."

Needless to say, Malykhin is a physical specimen, one that has successfully reigned over three weight classes in one of the most competitive sports in humankind.

What's next for Anatoly Malykhin?

Unbeaten Russian mauler 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin contemplates his next moves after achieving three-division supremacy.

No matter the opponent, fans just want to see Malykhin back in action as soon as possible.

The 36-year-old Kemerovo native told ONE Championship he wants another fight at heavyweight again, where there is no shortage of worthy challengers.

'Sladkiy' said:

"The first task is to live a decent life and the second task is to fight at heavyweight. Then I could fight at 102 kilograms, at 93 kilograms and then again at heavyweight. Or maybe twice in a row at heavyweight?"

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Anatoly Malykhin's next fight.