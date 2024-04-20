“In the line for everybody” - Fans confident triple-champ Anatoly Malykhin will easily sweep his heavyweight MMA challengers

Reigning three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin has three potential challengers for his next heavyweight MMA world title defense — and fans are convinced he'll slay every one of them.

Returning to the Circle at ONE 166 in Qatar, 'Sladkiy' scored another decisive win over Reinier de Ridder, taking the Dutchman's middleweight MMA world title in the process. Adding that to a collection that already features both the light heavyweight and heavyweight MMA belts, it's safe to say that there's no shortage of potential challengers lining up to take a stab at dethroning the Russian.

Ben Tynan, Amir Aliakbari, and Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane are all coming off noteworthy wins in their last appearances. The only question is, which one will get the chance to take on Anatoly Malykhin first?

"Whose head will we cut off first?" Malykhin wrote on Instagram.

Taking to the comments section on Instagram, ONE Championship fans suggested that 'Sladkiy' would easily take down all three would-be title challengers.

"In the line for everybody."

"SURE YOU WILL CHOP TWO AT A TIME (blonde and brunette)."

"First, second, and dessert."

"Tolik, hit the gas on the floor, bro!"

Could Ben Tynan's rising popularity put him at the front of the line to face Anatoly Malykhin?

While both 'Reug Reug' and Amir Aliakbari probably have a stronger case for a world title fight with Anatoly Malykhin, Ben Tynan has captured the hearts of fight fans worldwide.

Through just two appearances, 'Vanilla Thunder' has looked nothing short of spectacular, but it's his infectious personality, Ric Flair-esque appearance, and a sick pair of jorts that has everyone clamoring to see him back inside the Circle.

Not to mention his overwhelming sense of confidence, particularly when it comes to defeating the promotion's first-ever simultaneous three-division champ.

"I have full confidence in my abilities, and he's a tough guy, an absolute stud," Tynan told Sportskeeda MMA. "But his frame, his size, he's a middleweight. There's no way I could make a middleweight, you know. So to think about that guy defending himself and the heavyweight division, it's a no. I'll beat him up."

