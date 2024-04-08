Ben Tynan grades his emphatic first-round finish of Duke Didier: "I took him out in clean fashion"

Ben Tynan vowed to keep his perfect finishing rate and unbeaten resume intact ahead of his sophomore outing inside the ONE Championship Circle. He got exactly what he wished for against Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21.

'Vanilla Thunder' bettered his stunning debut by some margin in his heavyweight MMA tilt against the Australian beast in U.S. primetime last Friday, April 5, inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The Elevation Fight Team athlete crushed 'The Duke of Canberra,' picking up a TKO win inside just 156 seconds to double his promotional tally.

During the official post-fight press conference, the heavyweight superstar was asked where the sixth highlight-reel win of his career would rank. He responded:

"It was pretty damn good. I'm satisfied. I don't think I got hit. I took him out in a clean fashion, got to show off some of my striking. So, I'm super happy about that."

Watch the press conference here:

With his win at ONE Fight Night 21, Ben Tynan made it back-to-back victories, the first coming against Kang Ji Won at ONE Fight Night 16 in November last year. At the same time, he capped his display with another US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 21 card via replay.

Watch: Ben Tynan's finishing sequence vs Duke Didier

The Canadian athlete was expected to be in for a proper litmus test against Didier, who was seeking his first win under the ONE Championship banner. Unfortunately, the latter failed to live up to his pre-fight manifestation moments after the opening bell.

Though he came out on top in a brief initial scramble, Ben Tynan's grappling prowess and technical mastery gave him control over his foe. Didier, meanwhile, proved that he has the credentials to hang with 'Vanilla Thunder' on the canvas.

However, what looked like an opportunity to turn things around when the action resumed on the feet only proved to be the beginning of the end for Didier.

Ben Tynan's forward movement forced the Canberra native onto the ropes. With his rival cornered, the Pokemon enthusiast found a perfect chance to score with a right elbow that dropped the Aussie in the blink of an eye.

From there, the finish was inevitable.

The Canadian superstar hopped on his opponent's back and wrapped things up with a merciless ground-and-pound to end matters inside the opening stanza.

