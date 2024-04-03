WATCH: Canadian big man Ben Tynan's electrifying debut against knockout merchant Kang Ji Won in Bangkok

If you don't know Ben 'Vanilla Thunder' Tynan by now, you will after watching highlights of his electrifying debut against Korean heavyweight Kang Ji Won.

The Canadian surging star radiates an aura that's distinctive of the classic WWE era. Tynan's bleach-blonde hair and extroverted personality are just a few traits that attract the attention of his general audience.

However, it's his growing legacy as an undefeated MMA fighter that completes the package.

In his first outing at ONE Championship, which took place in November 2023 at ONE Fight Night 16, Tynan demonstrated he's more than just a fresh new face. He delivered a strong performance against knockout artist Kang Ji Won, submitting the Korean star in round three via arm triangle.

Check out the blistering finish below:

On Friday, April 5, the undefeated Canadian is ready to take on another hefty challenge in facing Aussie heavyweight Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21 in Bangkok.

Didier for his part, is hoping to get back into the winning column after falling short to Jasur Mirzamukhamedov by split decision at ONE 158 in 2022. Didier, known for being an absolute monster in the wrestling department, hopes to test 'Vanilla Thunder's' wrestling acumen with some of his tactics come Friday night.

ONE Friday Fights 21 goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

"The fight game is such a journey" - Ben Tynan pumped for the fight journey ahead

There was once a time when Ben Tynan sat in front of the television dreaming of becoming a big wrestling star.

Having watched wrestling greats like 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Tynan always felt like he belonged on the stage as well. After dominating the wrestling scene at the collegiate level, Tynan turned towards MMA.

Collecting his fifth straight victory in the biggest martial arts organization in the world this past year, Tynan is proud of having made the right choice.

Grateful for all the events that led him to his debut victory at ONE, 'Vanilla Thunder' took to Instagram to write the following caption:

"What an experience. I had so many firsts this past week. First time flying across the planet, first time competing in a legendary venue like the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, and then earning my first big fight bonus. The fight game is such a wild journey. I absolutely love it."

Poll : Will Ben 'Vanilla Thunder' Tynan remain undefeated against Duke Didier? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion