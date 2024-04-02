“I think I could beat him up” - Canadian star Ben Tynan says he can get the upper hand against three-division king Anatoly Malykhin

Ben Tynan might just be starting his ONE Championship campaign, but he's already carrying an unbridled level of confidence.

The Canadian big man always carried a larger-than-life persona that could very well translate into the Circle if he gets his wish granted.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tynan said he has what it takes to not only be a problem to Anatoly Malykhin but someone who can ultimately beat the rampaging three-division world champion.

Ben Tynan said the 5-foot-11 Malykhin is too small for the heavyweight ranks, and he believes he has the facilities to snatch one of the belts from the ONE middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight MMA world champion.

"He seems like a nice guy, and I think he's pretty small to be a heavyweight. He's definitely as tough as nails. But yeah, I don't even know what he's going to do and how he holds three belts. If he comes back to heavyweight, that'd be great."

Tynan added:

"But yeah, he's a pretty small guy. No, I think I could beat him up, but also I think beat most of these guys up."

The 6-foot-3 Tynan does stand four inches taller than the triple-champ, but he has to string together several more wins if he ever plans to challenge Malykhin for the heavyweight MMA throne.

He has the chance to do just that if he takes care of business against Australian bruiser Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 21, just like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Ben Tynan vows to bring the fight to Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21

Ben Tynan already has the personality to make it big in ONE Championship, he just has to put together a stellar lineup of wins if he wants to fulfill his tremendous potential.

'Vanilla Thunder' could get the show rolling and chalk up his second win in the promotion if he beats Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21.

He told ONE Championship:

"When I got into fights, I don't concern myself too much with the opponent. I watched some tape, I've seen his strengths, and sure he's maybe improved in some spots, but I've been improving every single day, and the team and coaches I've got here have got me really confident in my skills."

