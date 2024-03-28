Undefeated American MMA heavyweight Ben Tynan is looking to extend his winning ways at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5th. 'Vanilla Thunder,' as his fans call him, will square off against Duke 'Duke of Canberra' Didier in a three-round heavyweight MMA bout.

Coming off of a huge win over South Korean KO artist Kang Ji Won at ONE Fight Night 16 in November last year. With five pro wins and five finishes so far, the often-goofy American is dead-set to keep his squeaky-clean finishing rate intact on fight night.

Ben Tynan told ONE:

“That’s fun, and knockouts are exciting. And they feel good. That’s what I’m hunting for. But if it goes to the ground, I’ll finish him there, too.”

Tynan might have the most challenging obstacle of his young career in Didier, who is a judo practitioner with five wins via submission. Coming off of a razor-close split decision loss to Jasur Mirzamukhamedov last year, the 'Duke of Canberra' will be hungry to get a win.

Ben Tynan won a performance bonus in ONE debut against Kang Ji won

Ben Tynan made a remarkable promotional debut last November 2023 when he locked horns with Korean KO king Kang Ji Won at ONE Fight Night 21. 'Vanilla Thunder' immediately nullified Kang's KO power by taking the fight to the ground and making him work off his back.

From rounds one to three, the American heavyweight brute never let up as he suffocated his foe with tremendous top pressure and heavy ground and pound. By the third round, Kang was already tentative with his stand-up game, which made it easy for Tynan to bring the fight to the ground once again.

The bout ended when Tynan locked in an air-tight arm triangle that forced Kang to tap out or pass out. For his impressive debut, the heavyweight grappling specialist won a sweet $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship.

Catch Ben Tynan at ONE Fight Night 21, airing live in US Primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.