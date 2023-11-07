Ben Tynan on using his overwhelming wrestling pedigree to ground KO artist Kang Ji Won: “I take what he gives me”

Canadian heavyweight mixed martial arts sensation ‘Vanilla Thunder’ Ben Tynan made the best of his ONE Championship debut last weekend, scoring a massive victory behind a spectacular performance at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tynan met South Korean slugger ‘Mighty Warrior’ Kang Ji Won at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which went down on Saturday, November 4.

Kang proved to be a tough nut to crack for Tynan, who remained a perfect 5-0 in his professional career after forcing the South Korean to tap to an arm-triangle choke in the third round of their contest.

‘Mighty Warrior’ took loads of punishment before succumbing to the submission hold, and once again proved his toughness. For Tynan, it was an epic performance in the world’s largest martial arts organization, as ‘Vanilla Thunder’ announced his arrival on the global stage.

Speaking to ONE Championship veteran broadcast analyst ‘The Dragon’ Mitch Chilson in the ring after his fight, Tynan detailed how he was able to source the arm-triangle choke and force the tap.

‘Vanilla Thunder’ said:

“I thought he’d be a little more stand-offish so I was thinking I could work my strikes in, but he came in there with guns a-blazing so I just grabbed his legs, it was right there. I take what he gives me.”

It was no doubt a monster debut for Tynan, who now opens himself up to so many interesting matchups in ONE Championship. What could be next for the Canadian? We will have to wait and see.

Whatever his next fight may be, fans can expect another impressive showing from Tynan in ONE.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade via replay on demand on Amazon Prime Video.