WATCH: Ben Tynan’s dominant ONE Championship debut against South Korean knockout machine Kang Ji Won

Undefeated heavyweight powerhouse Ben Tynan will look to add another impressive win to his resume when he makes his sophomore appearance under the ONE Championship banner on April 5.

Five months removed from his impressive third-round arm-triangle choke submission over Kang Ji Won at ONE Fight Night 16, 'Vanilla Thunder' returns in search of his sixth-straight win when he meets Australian prospect Duke Didier.

But before he steps into the ring at ONE Fight Night 21 in Bangkok, Thailand, the promotion is looking back at Tynan's impressive debut.

"Before Canadian colossus Ben Tynan squares off with Australian powerhouse Duke Didier on April 5 at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video, relive his crazy ONE debut against South Korean star Kang Ji Won in 2023!"

Dispatching his first five opponents with extreme prejudice, Ben Tynan carries with him a 100% finish rate, including three wins by way of knockout and two via submission.

As for his opponent, Duke Didier is still seeking his first win in ONE Championship after coming up on the wrong side of a split decision against Jasur Mirzamukhamedov at ONE 158.

Heavyweight standout Ben Tynan is just getting started in ONE Championship

Following his impressive showing against Kang Ji Won last year, Ben Tynan is riding a wave of momentum and believes himself to be the next big thing in ONE Championship's loaded heavyweight division.

"This is just the start, baby," Tynan said in an interview with the promotion. "If I was to say anything to the fans, it's get on board the 'Vanilla Thunderstorm' because this is literally just the beginning of something really big."

Tynan is a truly exciting heavyweight prospect with a real penchant for getting the job done inside the distance. Even before he was laying waste to his opponents as a pro, 'Vanilla Thunder' had eight straight finishes as an amateur with all, but one ending in the opening round.

Will Ben Tynan add another highlight-reel finish to his resume on April 5, or will Duke Didier take the Canadian's 'O' in The Land of Smiles?

Fans in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 21 live and for free on Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime.