WATCH: Iranian juggernaut Amir Aliakbari’s brutal beatdown that forced Dustin Joynson to submit to strikes

Iranian standout Amir Aliakbari is gunning for his fourth straight win inside the circle when he meets former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Arjan Bhullar this Friday night in Qatar.

Emanating from the Lusail Sports Arena, ONE 166 will feature a high-stakes heavyweight clash between two of the biggest names in the division. Former Greco-Roman Wrestling world champion Amir Aliakbari could potentially secure himself a shot at ONE Championship gold should he score another noteworthy win over a dangerously determined Arjan Bhullar.

Aliakbari’s last appearance came at ONE Fight Night 12 in July, where he scored an impressive TKO against Canada’s Dustin Joynson following an onslaught of ground-and pound-strikes.

“Made him TAP 😳 Can Amir Aliakbari score another finish against Arjan Bhullar at ONE 166: Qatar?”

It was Aliakbari’s third knockout in a row and set the stage for his showdown with ‘Singh’ at one of the biggest combat sports events of the year.

Arjan Bhullar ready to bring the danger to Amir Aliakbari in Qatar

While Amir Aliakbari steps inside the circle this Friday on a hot streak, Arjan Bhullar will be looking to bounce back after coming up short in a world title unification clash with reigning two-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin over the summer.

With a chip on his shoulder, ‘Singh’ is ready to remind the heavyweight division just how dangerous he is:

"Danger is coming,” Bhullar told ONE Championship. “I am that. So, he knows what's coming. Don't need to warn him about anything.”

Will Arjan Bhullar fight his way back into the win column, or will Aliakbari take a giant leap toward scoring his first world title fight?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE 166: Qatar live and for free on Friday, March 1.