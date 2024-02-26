“That’s the plan” – Arjan Bhullar wants to bounce back from Anatoly Malykhin loss with statement win over Amir Aliakbari

Arjan Bhullar knows he’s not just fighting for himself anymore.

While the former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion always proudly represented India, Bhullar has a more familial connection heading into his next fight.

The Indian-Canadian star will take on the streaking Amir Aliakbari in a heavyweight monster mash at ONE 166 on March 1 at Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Singh’ said the fight is a pivotal junction in his professional and personal life after he and his wife welcomed their baby boy Heera into the world in October 2023.

Arjan Bhullar said:

“I had a newborn kid, spent time with my family, getting another fight. The best thing that can happen is to go out there and win another fight. That helps all those feelings, and that's the plan.”

Bhullar is coming off a devastating loss to Anatoly Malykhin in their unification match for the undisputed ONE heavyweight MMA world title.

Malykhin, who also holds the ONE light heavyweight MMA world title, handed Bhullar his first loss in ONE Championship and the first knockout loss of his career.

Nevertheless, the former heavyweight MMA king is focusing on climbing back up to the world title picture and challenging for the throne he once held.

ONE 166 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Arjan Bhullar warns Amir Aliakbari of impending doom at ONE 166

Arjan Bhullar is one of the most methodical fighters in the world, but he’s also not shy in throwing unbridled power whenever he wants to.

The American Kickboxing Academy fighter won seven of his professional fights by decision, but he also has four knockouts to his name.

His most memorable finish, though, was his second-round knockout of Brandon Vera for the ONE heavyweight MMA world title at ONE: Danial.

Bhullar, in an interview with ONE Championship, issued a warning to Aliakbari:

"Danger is coming. I am that. So, he knows what's coming. Don't need to warn him about anything.”