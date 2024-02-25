“It's a blank slate” – Arjan Bhullar looking for ‘a fresh start’ against Amir Aliakbari after KO loss to Anatoly Malykhin

Former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion ‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar has moved on from his shocking 2023 knockout loss to now reigning heavyweight king ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin. The Indian-Canadian superstar says that experience is now a thing of the past, and he’s excited to move forward with a blank slate.

Bhullar succumbed to Malykhin in June of 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 22. ‘Singh’ crumbled to immense pressure coming from the Russian juggernaut in the third round. Malykhin ended up unifying the ONE heavyweight MMA world title.

Speaking to Sportsmanor in a recent interview, Bhullar shared his thoughts on that fateful night and why it doesn’t matter anymore.

‘Singh’ said:

“Even if I won, you win on that night, you lose on that night. You have to prove yourself every time. That doesn't mean anything's guaranteed. For the next one, every time, it's a blank slate, a fresh start.”

Arjan Bhullar takes on streaking Iranian sensation Amir Aliakbari at ONE 166: Qatar

Arjan Bhullar is set to make his return to action against Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling champion Amir Aliakbari at ONE 166: Qatar, which broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Friday, March 1.

Continuing the interview with Sportsmanor, Bhullar talked about his mental space heading into his next fight and how confident he is that he will emerge victorious against Aliakbari.

‘Singh’ said:

“I think from a mental perspective, I feel much better. I feel like I can beat Amir and that's the fight that we have right now and I can't wait to prove that.”

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and absolutely free. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.