“My arm will be raised” – Arjan Bhullar envisions perfect victory over Amir Aliakbari on ONE’s debut show in Qatar

Former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion ‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar can see his next fight ending only one way, with his hands raised in victory.

The 37-year-old Canadian-Indian star envisions complete dominance of his upcoming foe, no matter if they are fighting on his opponent’s home turf.

Bhullar is set to lock horns with Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling champion Amir Aliakbari at ONE 166: Qatar, which broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Friday, March 1.

It’s ONE Championship’s first live on-ground event in the region since 2014, and Bhullar wants to make a statement.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Bhullar said he would defeat Aliakbari and that the Iranian stood no chance against him.

‘Singh’ said:

“My prediction is [that] my arm will be raised, and I will be a winner whether that's standing, and I hit him on the chin or whether he fatigues and that's on the ground. We will see [about that] but I will get my arm raised.”

Arjan Bhullar says he’s found Amir Aliakbari’s greatest weakness: “He can be very emotional”

Fighters are taught never to bring emotions into the ring because it clouds judgment and makes it difficult to make crucial decisions on the fly. Arjan Bhullar believes Amir Aliakbari wears his heart on his sleeve, which will lead to his downfall.

‘Singh’ told ONE Championship:

“Weakness is the way he's lost. He can get knocked out; he can show some fatigue. He can show emotions, he can be very emotional. So, a lot of those things are things we're looking at for sure.”

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and free. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.