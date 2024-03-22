“I want some big strikes” - Canadian big man Ben Tynan wants highlight KO finish against Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21

Ben Tynan is ready to produce another highlight in his growing ONE Championship catalog.

The Canadian big man will face Australian standout Duke Didier in a colossal heavyweight MMA matchup at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5, U.S. primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium

With a larger-than-life personality, Tynan is undoubtedly a superstar in the making and he wants his in-ring exploits to match his over-the-top attitude.

Tynan said in an interview with ONE Championship that he wants nothing but the most explosive knockout when he faces Didier in Bangkok.

Despite his wrestling background, Ben Tynan intends to completely separate Didier's head from his shoulders in their impending meeting.

He said:

"I say first-round finish. I plan on taking his head off his shoulders. I want some big strikes. He doesn't really like to strike too much, and in a lot of my fights, you don't see much striking."

'Vanilla Thunder,' as Tynan is oftentimes called, had a stellar ONE Championship debut when he neutralized South Korean knockout machine Kang Ji Won at ONE Fight Night 16.

The NCAA Division 1 wrestling standout completely dominated Kang on the ground before locking in a clinical arm-triangle choke in the third round for the submission finish.

ONE Fight Night 21 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Ben Tynan wants to face anyone from ONE Championship's dangerous heavyweight class

Although he's a relative newcomer to the promotion, Ben Tynan isn't afraid to call out anyone.

Kang Ji Won is one of the scariest punchers in the division, but Tynan showed no problems in dealing with the South Korean's skull-crushing power.

Tynan showed why his refined grappling is as lethal as any striking combo, and he made it known that he's ready for anyone ONE Championship throws at him.

In his interview with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson at ONE Fight Night 16, Tynan said:

"Anybody, I don't care who it is. Send anybody you want, just not anyone you want back."