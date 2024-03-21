Ben Tynan-Duke Didier heavyweight MMA tilt added to ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5

A massive heavyweight MMA clash between Canada's Ben Tynan and Australian standout Duke Didier is set to get underway at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5.

The world's largest martial arts organization's third Fight Night showcase of the year has been bolstered with a couple of exciting matchups since the beginning of March, and this three-round MMA scrap is poised to be another must-watch contest inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, next month.

'Vanilla Thunder's' second contest on the global stage would be another litmus test. But, if anything, his performance in his promotional bow showcases that he has all the tricks to compete against some of the biggest names in the discipline.

Tynan dominated Kang Ji Won across the entire duration of their tie on his way to a third-round submission win at ONE Fight Night 16.

Another highlight-reel showing next month could potentially earn the unbeaten 30-year-old a crack at the ONE heavyweight MMA world title.

Standing in his way is the battle-hardened Didier, who brings an 8-2 resume into this key fixture.

'The Duke of Canberra' is keen to make things right after his narrow debut defeat to Jasur Mirzamukhamedov, and like Tynan, he is equipped with educated hands and a world-class game on the canvas.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for more news and announcements about the massive bill that takes place early next month.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 21 card live and for free in U.S. primetime on April 5. For fans around the globe, the card will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, or at watch.onefc.com.

ONE Fight Night 21 lineup so far:

Regian Eersel vs. Alexis Nicolas (ONE lightweight kickboxing world title)

Tye Ruotolo vs. Izaak Michell (ONE welterweight submission grappling world title)

Kade Ruotolo vs. Francisco Lo (Submission grappling - 180-pound catchweight)

Ben Tynan vs. Duke Didier (MMA - heavyweight)

Jacob Smith vs. Denis Puric (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Hiroyuki Tetsuka vs. Valmir Da Silva (MMA - welterweight)

Jihin Radzuan vs. Ayaka Miura (MMA - atomweight)