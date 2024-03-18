Triple-champ Anatoly Malykhin proudly declares himself “the best of the best” among MMA heavyweights

Three-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin has more than enough gold to make his case as the world's best heavyweight fighter.

Malykhin is the reigning ONE middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight MMA world champion, and is the only person to hold three world titles in a global promotion, simultaneously.

In an interview with Morning Kombat's Brian Campbell, Anatoly Malykhin said there's no heavyweight fighter on the planet who sits on the same level as him.

The Russian juggernaut proudly proclaimed:

"I'm the best of the best heavyweight on the planet, my friend. Let's go!"

While some fighters can haphazardly claim such claims, Malykhin has all the credentials to support his declaration.

He first knocked Kirill Grishenko out at ONE: Bad Blood for the ONE interim heavyweight MMA world title. He then followed it up with a brutal one-round masterpiece against Reinier de Ridder for the ONE light heavyweight MMA world title at ONE 164.

Malykhin traded his interim gold for the undisputed one when he stopped Arjan Bhullar for the ONE heavyweight MMA world title at ONE Friday Fights 22.

He completed the hat trick earlier this month when he knocked out de Ridder for the ONE middleweight MMA world title at ONE 166 in Qatar.

Apart from his stacked cabinet of ONE Championship gold, Malykhin is also a perfect 14-0 in his MMA career and has a ridiculous 100 percent finish rate. 'Sladkiy' owns 10 knockout wins, and four submission victories, and not one of his fights went past the third round.

Malykhin was also an accomplished grappler in his native country of Russia.

While he's crafted a terrifying persona as a brutal knockout artist, Malykhin started in Russia's brutal wrestling scene and eventually became a Master of Sport in Freestyle Wrestling.

Watch Malykhin's entire interview below:

Anatoly Malykhin boasts of his 300-0 street fight record

Anatoly Malykhin can boast of two undefeated records in his resume, although the other record is quite unofficial.

In the same interview with Campbell, Malykhin boasted of his 300-0 street fighting record. He said:

"There is one point I want to add to my record. I also have another record which is 300-0, and that's my street fighting record. I've been fighting since childhood, and anybody can tell it's not very easy to be against Anatoly Malykhin."