“I’ve been fighting since childhood” - Anatoly Malykhin boasts about his perfect 300-0 street fight record

Triple-champ Anatoly Malykhin is truly undefeated.

The reigning ONE middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight MMA world champion is undoubtedly one of the most fearsome fighters in the sport, and he also held the same distinction even before he became a professional.

In an interview with Morning Kombat, the fun-loving Russian said he holds two perfect records under his name. The first is his 14-0 mark in MMA, and the other one is his mythical 300-0 street fight record.

Anatoly Malykhin told Brian Campbell:

"So I'm ready. I'm ready physically and I'm ready mentally. Okay, and there is one point I want to add to my record. I also have another record which is 300-0, and that's my street fight record. I've been fighting since childhood, and anybody can tell it's not very easy to be against Anatoly Malykhin."

While it's an unofficial record, getting into brawls as a kid seemed to have hardened Malykhin's resolve throughout his illustrious combat sports career.

Malykhin is a Master of Sport in Freestyle Wrestling in Russia and he used that extensive grappling background to wreak havoc in the world of MMA.

The 36-year-old is a perfect 14-0, with 10 of his wins coming by knockout and the four by submission.

Anatoly Malykhin says his triple-champ aspirations started as early as his school days

Getting into street fights wasn't the only thing Anatoly Malykhin was known for during his younger years.

His peers already knew 'Sladkiy' was destined for martial arts royalty, but their teachers had a different opinion.

In the same interview with Morning Kombat, Malykhin said his school teachers often scoffed at his dreams of becoming an MMA world champion.

Malykhin, however, kept those criticisms and proceeded to make unparalleled history.

The triple-champ said:

"Well, I've been working towards this since my very childhood at school when the teachers used to say, 'What are you going to be when you grow up?' I used to tell everybody 'I'm going to be the champion' and they used to say 'No you won't you better study well,' but look where I am now."

Watch Malykhin's entire interview below: