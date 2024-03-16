Triple champ Anatoly Malykhin on what makes him a nightmare to deal with: "You're against something special"

Reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight MMA world champion 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin of Russia wants to send out a warning to any would-be opponent who looks to enter the ring or cage with him: "I'm special."

The 36-year-old from Kemerovo says he has developed himself into an absolute gem of a fighter, with help from Tiger Muay Thai head boxing coach John Hutchinson. Now, he feels as unstoppable as ever, and can't wait to get back into the ring once again to prove it.

Speaking on a guest appearance on Morning Kombat, Malykhin said that he's a different kind of beast, which his opponents have never faced before in the Circle.

'Sladkiy' said (04:15):

"Like functionally, I'm very good as well, strength and conditioning are on point, so I don't get tired easily. I can put pressure, I can put pressure constantly all the time and when you meet my pressure in the cage, you understand that there is something special, that you're against something special."

It's hard to argue with Malykhin's confidence. The three-division MMA king has earned every right to call himself the best fighter in the world today. He has three golden belts to prove it.

Anatoly Malykhin sees two options in his return, but doesn't know 'which one' to fight

Triple champ 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin has his pick of the litter across three weight divisions, but can't seem to make up his mind at the moment. As it stands, the 36-year-old knockout force sees two viable options in his eventual return to action, both at heavyweight.

Malykhin told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"At the moment, I see two options. It's 'Reug Reug' [Oumar Kane] or [Amir] Aliakbari. I don't know which one."

'Reug Reug' is riding a three-fight winning streak, with his most recent victory over Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida. Meanwhile, Aliakbari is currently riding a four-fight clip.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Anatoly Malykhin's next fight.