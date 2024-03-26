"I've been improving every single day" - "Confident" Ben Tynan fired up to showcase upgrades in heavyweight title vs. Duke Didier

After earning his first win in ONE Championship last November, Ben Tynan is excited to kick on in the promotion with his return to the circle on April 5.

The Canadian heavyweight prospect gave fans a good glimpse of what he is capable of when he submitted Kang Ji Won back at ONE Fight Night 16 in November.

Still, Tynan believes that he has continued to improve with each passing day since his ONE debut and he's excited to prove that on his return at ONE Fight Night 21.

The wrestling specialist, who later spent time rounding out his MMA skills, is set to take on Duke Didier in his return to Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Ben Tynan spoke about his approach to each contest and how this specific training camp has been going for him during a recent interview with ONE Championship:

"When I got into fights, I don't concern myself too much with the opponent. I watched some tape. I've seen his strengths, and sure, he's maybe improved in some spots, but I've been improving every single day, and the team and coaches I've got here have got me really confident in my skills."

Ben Tynan can build some serious momentum with a win at ONE Fight Night 21

If fans thought they saw what Ben Tynan is all about in his ONE Championship debut, he's asking them to think again.

His grappling is always going to be the foundation of his game and it showed in his dominant display against Kang Ji Won. Early next month, he hopes to bring his striking closer to the forefront when taking on a fellow grappling specialist in Didier.

Training out of Elevation Fight Team in Colorado has helped him to round out his skills and after earning his first performance bonus with a submission last time out, 'Vanilla Thunder' now wants to add a knockout to his record.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription on April 5.