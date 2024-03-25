Wrestler Ben Tynan vows to spring a surprise against Duke Didier on the feet: "I want to take his head off"

Noted Canadian wrestler Ben Tynan had an auspicious start to his ONE Championship journey and looks to build on it in his scheduled return to action next month.

'Vanilla Thunder' will take on Australian Duke Didier in a heavyweight MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video on April 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The contest comes after his impressive third-round submission (arm-triangle choke) victory in his ONE debut back in November over South Korean KO artist Kang Ji Won. The victory also earned Tynan a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Heading into his return at ONE Fight Night 21, the 30-year-old Elevation Fight Team standout said he is out to spring up surprises, particularly with his striking, which he said may not be prominent for some people.

He told ONE Championship in an interview:

'I'm so focused on my wrestling that people think I can only wrestle, but what people don't realize is I train with some of the best out here in Denver, and I can strike, too. So I want to take his head off."

Out to clip Tynan's push at ONE Fight Night 21 is Didier, who is also making his second outing in ONE. Unlike the Canadian fighter though, 'The Duke of Canberra' dropped his promotional debut in June 2022, losing by split decision to Uzbekistan's Jasur Mirzamukhamedov.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live in U.S. primetime on April 5. It will be free to viewers in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription.

Ben Tynan positioning himself as ONE's next great heavyweight

Ben Tynan is still new in his ONE Championship journey but clear in what he wants to accomplish -- to become one of the biggest names in the promotion's heavyweight class.

The Canadian fighter made a big splash in his promotional debut in November last year, winning by submission over South Korean standout Kang Ji Won.

In an interview with ONE Championship, 'Vanilla Thunder' highlighted that it was just the beginning of great things from him and that in time, he will be a marquee name, saying:

"This is just the start, baby. If I was to say anything to the fans, it's get on board the 'Vanila Thunderstorm' because this is literally just the beginning of something really big."

Ben Tynan added:

"I may not have the recognition or the hype these other guys have right now, but I guarantee within this next year, I will be one of the biggest names in this company."

