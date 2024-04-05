"It's kind of a win-win" - Canadian big man Ben Tynan details the reasoning behind his blazing Charizard tattoo

Having a handful of charisma goes a long way in establishing a foothold in the minds of combat sports fans, and ONE Championship's Ben Tynan has had charisma for days.

The Canadian heavyweight MMA star is eyeing another big victory under the world's largest martial arts promotion when he competes at ONE Fight Night 21 on Friday, April 5.

'Vanilla Thunder' will face Australia's Duke Didier in the undercard of the stacked event, and his debut submission win over Kang Ji Won could very well be the fate that awaits 'The Duke of Canberra'.

The hype around Tynan is quite palpable and he will surely have gained more fans after explaining his reasoning behind getting a Charizard tattoo, which he shared on ONE Championship's Instagram:

"This is my boy, Charizard. Being a little kid, I remember always having this concept, 'Dude, if I was going to get a tattoo, Charizard would be pretty sick.' When, you know, I became a man, I became of age, I was like, '[explicit] it. I'mma get that Charizard.' It's kind of a win-win so I could show off a good tattoo, and I could show people a lil' something of the gun show.

Duke Didier outlines keys to victory against Ben Tynan

With a colossal clash of titans set to rock the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Didier is confident that he has figured out how to beat Tynan.

The 34-year-old Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) black belter shared in a recent interview that there are some weaknesses in Tynan's seemingly unbeatable game, and is out to exploit them when they share the Circle.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

