Duke Didier sees some cracks in Ben Tynan’s armor: “Hopefully my strengths sort out his weaknesses”

Australian heavyweight MMA fighter Duke Didier sees some loopholes in the game of upcoming opponent Ben Tynan and said he is going to capitalize on them come fight night.

'The Duke of Canberra' battles 'Vanilla Thunder' in a featured heavyweight showdown at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on April 5 in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be the second fight of Didier under ONE Championship after his showdown with Uzbekistani fighter Jasur Mirzamukhamedov in June 2022, where he narrowly lost by split decision.

Speaking to the promotion in the lead-up to his scheduled return to action, the 34-year-old BJJ black belt shared that he has studied the game of Tynan and found some cracks in it, which he looks to exploit when they touch gloves en route to a victory.

Duke Didier said:

"I see a weakness, like any fighter. Hopefully, my strengths sort out his weaknesses."

He added:

"I definitely think I can go in and get the job done, I'll try and have a beer with him afterward."

Prior to joining ONE Championship, Didier was a successful judoka, winning a number of titles, even narrowly missing out on the Olympic Games in 2016. He transitioned to MMA by way of BJJ and was impressive in the competition scene in Australia.

His opponent at ONE Fight Night 21, Ben Tynan, 30, had a rousing ONE debut in November, stopping South Korean KO artist Kang Ji Won by submission (arm-triangle choke). The impressive victory earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

ONE Fight Night 21 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live in U.S. primetime on April 5. It will be free to viewers in the United States and Canada with an active Preime Video subscription.

Duke Didier says he has been preparing thoroughly for ONE Fight Night 21

The Australian mixed martial artist collide against "Vanilla Thunder," where he tries to redeem himself after losing by spilt decision in his ONE Championship debut in June 2022.

For his return to action, 'The Duke of Canberra' said they have been deeply preparing to come up with a winning performance against Tynan.

Duke Didier shared to the promotion in an interview:

"I'm going to leave no stone unturned in my preparations, and therefore I'm going to be able to do everything I possibly can to beat and finish Ben Tynan within three rounds at Lumpinee Stadium."

ONE Fight Night 21 is headlined by the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title fight between reigning champion Regian Eersel of Suriname and French challenger Alexis Nicolas.