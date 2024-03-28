Wrestlers are notorious for not being able to fight off their backs, and Duke Didier believes Ben Tynan won't be any different.

Before a pair of world title bouts at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video, hulking behemoths Didier and Tynan will first throw it down in a heavyweight MMA clash.

Didier, who's looking to bounce back after falling short in his ONE debut in 2022, is eager to make a statement by halting Tynan's hype train.

The Australian slugger says he'll even give 'Vanilla Thunder' a taste of his own medicine by owning him in their grappling exchanges.

'The Duke of Canberra' told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

"I truly believe that I can take down anyone in ONE Championship. He's just another one. He's going to be a hard guy to take down, but I think I can take him down. I don't think many people have, so if I can, it's going to be an interesting fight."

Meanwhile, Ben Tynan introduced himself to global audiences at ONE Fight Night 16 last year, where he stifled Kang Ji Won with his wrestling and submitted him with an arm-triangle choke.

Let's see if Didier can live up to his plans and hand the Canadian his first professional loss.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live in US primetime on April 5. The full event of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand will air free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Ben Tynan says he won't mess around against Duke Didier

On the contrary, Ben Tynan feels Duke Didier is just another guy on the way to his path to greatness in ONE's heavyweight MMA ranks.

In his own interview with ONE, the uber-confident 'Vanilla Thunder' said he'll make quick work of his Australian foe:

"He seems like he's a decent grappler. He's got something of a clinch, I'll give him that. That looks decent enough, but besides that, I don't know. I don't want to be too cocky, but I think I'm going to take this guy's head off."