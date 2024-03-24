"I'm going to take this guy's head off" - Ben Tynan wants to showcase underrated striking power vs. Duke Didier

Ben Tynan plans to dominate in his upcoming fight against Duke Didier.

In November 2023, Tynan made his ONE Championship debut against Kang Ji Won at ONE Fight Night 16. 'Vanilla Thunder' dominated with his superior grappling skills before putting the heavyweight division on notice by submitting Ji Won in round three.

On April 5, the 30-year-old Canadian will return for his second promotional fight at ONE Fight Night 21, which takes place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Tynan's latest test is Didier, who is coming off a split-decision defeat against Jasur Mirzamukhamedov.

Ben Tynan recently did an interview with ONE and had this to say about his upcoming opponent:

"He seems like he's a decent grappler. He's got something of a clinch, I'll give him that. That looks decent enough, but besides that, I don't know. I don't want to be too cocky, but I think I'm going to take this guy's head off."

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live on US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Who else is fighting at ONE Fight Night 21 besides Ben Tynan?

Ben Tynan's return isn't the only reason to watch ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5. In the main event, Regian Eersel looks to defend his ONE lightweight kickboxing world title. To do so, the two-sport king must get through promotional newcomer Alexis Nicolas, who holds an undefeated lifetime record of 23-0.

As for the co-main event, Tye Ruotolo plans to defend his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title for the first time. Standing in Ruotolo's way is promotional newcomer Izaak Michell, who trains under the legendary John Danaher.

ONE Fight Night 21 also features a must-see grappling match between Kade Ruotolo and Francisco Lo, Jihin Radzuan vs. Ayaka Miura in MMA, Suablack vs. Vladimir Kuzmin in Muay Thai, and more.