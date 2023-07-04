Anatoly Malykhin on getting big fights: “I can also do grappling”

Anatoly Malykhin hopes to secure a variety of big-money fights over the next few years as he continues his reign of dominance over the ONE Championship roster.

‘Sladkiy’ has established himself as one of the most exciting heavyweights in all of mixed martial arts over the last year and a half. During that run, he has captured two ONE world titles and unified his interim heavyweight world title with Arjan Bhullar’s undisputed heavyweight crown. As one of the biggest names in the sport, Malykhin believes he will have no trouble securing high-profile fights for the next few years.

With 13 career wins, nine coming by way of knockout, ‘Sladkiy’ has rarely had to break out his ground game. But that doesn’t mean he won’t dust off his grappling skills when the opportunity presents itself.

“I can also do grappling. I think I am sorted for work for the next 2-3 years, I won't have any problems with getting fights.”

His grappling skills could come in handy if Anatoly Malykhin secures a rematch with current ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder. The two ONE world champions previously met at ONE on Prime Video 5 last year with Malykhin scoring a stunning first-round knockout to capture the light heavyweight world title. Next, the Russian juggernaut has his sights set on taking de Ridder’s last remaining piece of ONE gold.

With that potential clash being contested at middleweight, Malykhin may end up sacrificing some of his knockout power which could force him to fall back on his grappling skills to fend off the attack of ‘The Dutch Knight.’

How do you see a middleweight clash between Anatoly Malykhin and Reinier de Ridder going?

If you missed any of the action, the ONE Friday Fights 22 replay can be watched anytime via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

