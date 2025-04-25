Anatoly Malykhin 'hungry' to resume his world title campaign: "I'm ready whenever ONE needs me"

Russian wrecking machine Anatoly Malykhin is pumped to lace the four-ounce gloves and return to the global stage of ONE Championship.

Ad

The ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion had a night to forget in his last outing in the promotion, where he surrendered his heavyweight crown to 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane by split decision at ONE 169 in November.

Ad

Trending

Recharged and motivated, the 37-year-old is craving some game time, and he's happy to report to duty whenever the promotion decides to give him a ring.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I've never turned down a fight," the One Chance Team and Tiger Muay Thai star told ONE Championship.

"If I'm healthy and not injured, I'm in. I've always been hungry to fight. There's no 'perfect' date for me. I'm ready whenever ONE needs me."

Ad

While nothing has been confirmed, fans can be sure of one thing when 'Sladkiy' steps inside the Circle: pure chaos.

The Russian juggernaut has finished all his victories inside the distance, overcoming the likes of Reinier de Ridder twice, Arjan Bhullar, Kirill Grishenko, Amir Aliakbari, and Alexandre Machado on his way to becoming an unprecedented three-division MMA world champion.

Whether it'll be him defending his coveted belts or a rematch for the heavyweight throne against divisional king Kane, Anatoly Malykhin cannot wait to reintroduce himself to the masses in 2025.

Ad

Ad

Roman Kryklia discusses possible super fight vs Anatoly Malykhin

Two-sport ONE world champion Roman Kryklia, who defended his heavyweight Muay Thai world title with a quick finish at ONE Fight Night 30, will be happy to square off against Anatoly Malykhin inside the Circle.

The Ukrainian powerhouse bared his thoughts on this seismic all-champion meeting shortly after his victory last month, saying:

"Let's discuss the rules. Because [he does] MMA. Only striking, I think will be easy for me, but maybe special rules. I'm ready for everything."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.