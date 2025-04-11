Roman Kryklia says all-striking match against Anatoly Malykhin would be one-sided: “I think will be easy for me”

ONE heavyweight Muay Thai and light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia is happy to go toe-to-toe with two-division MMA kingpin Anatoly Malykhin. The Ukrainian warrior, however, feels that the Russian superstar will be no match for him if their hypothetical matchup takes place in either discipline he conquers.

Ad

Kryklia bared his thoughts on an epic all-champion meeting with the welterweight and light heavyweight MMA king during a recent chat with the South China Morning Post, saying:

"We'll see. Let's discuss the rules. Because [he does] MMA. Only striking, I think will be easy for me, but maybe some special rules. It will be interesting for our audience, for fans, but I'm ready for everything."

Ad

Trending

Watch his full interview here:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Kryklia's views come shortly after he powered his way to another epic victory under the ONE Championship spotlight in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30.

Roman Kryklia defended his 'Art of Eight Limbs' strap for the first time with an opening-round knockout of British debutant Lyndon Knowles inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium last Friday, April 4.

The victory gave him his sixth highlight-reel from seven winning appearances in the promotion. The striking maestro also received another US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Ad

Ad

Roman Kryklia ready to treat fans to more epic KOs

With so much knockout power at his fingertips, Roman Kryklia is certain there will be plenty more epic performances from him whenever he is called for duty in ONE Championship.

During the post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, the towering fighter thanked the fans for their support and promised them this won't be the last time they get to see his terrifying power put fighters to sleep:

Ad

"Thank you so much. It was unexpected. I came for this. I came to get the bonus, I came to knock (somebody) out, and I will do it every time I’m in the ring."

ONE Fight Night 30 is available via replay for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.