“I will do it every time” - Roman Kryklia says bonus-worthy performance at ONE Fight Night 30 a testament to his tenacity in the ring

Roman Kryklia has always promised fireworks every time he steps between the ropes, and he's yet to disappoint on that commitment.

Ad

The reigning two-sport world champion defended his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title when he starched Lyndon Knowles in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30 this weekend at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

Kryklia, who also holds the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world title, secured the highlight reel knockout 2:10 into the fight and earned a well-deserved $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

In his in-ring interview with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson, Roman Kryklia said he always looks to put on a show and claim the coveted bag whenever he fights.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

He said:

"Thank you so much. It was unexpected. I came for this. I came to get the bonus, I came to knock (somebody) out, and I will do it every time I’m in the ring."

Kryklia has never been beaten in ONE Championship, and he displayed that terrifying aura when he squared off against Knowles in Bangkok.

Knowles, a three-time WBC Muay Thai heavyweight world champion, tried to bring the fight early to Kryklia, but the 6-foot-7 terror was an undeniable force inside the ring. After testing Knowles' guard with a knee strike, Kryklia launched a double-hook combo to drop the British big man for the first time in the fight.

Ad

Kryklia ultimately ended Knowles' misery when he uncorked a venomous straight right that closed the fight just past the two-minute mark of the first round.

The Ukrainian tower not only defended his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai crown for the first time, but he also collected his fifth $50,000 bonus in ONE Championship.

Roman Kryklia says he's ready to step back in the ring next month

Roman Krkylia doesn't want to waste any time sitting on the sidelines. The reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion said in the same interview with Mitch Chilson that he's ready to fight as early as next month.

Ad

He added that he's prepared to defend either one of his belts and ONE Championship just has to give him the call.

"Yeah, I have a lot of belts to defend, and my plan is to get in the ring as fast as possible. So, I want to say to the ONE Championship team, to Chatri [Sityodtong], in particular, that I am ready to be here in one month. So just invite me," said Roman Kryklia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.