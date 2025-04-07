“I am ready to be here in one month” - Roman Kryklia says he’s eager to suit up again after annihilating Lyndon Knowles

Double ONE world champion Roman Kryklia looks to sustain the winning momentum he generated last week. He expressed readiness to plunge back into action even on a short turnaround.
The Ukrainian juggernaut successfully defended the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 30 on April 4 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He knocked British challenger Lyndon Knowles in the opening round of the headlining title match.
It was the first successful defense of the heavyweight Muay Thai gold of Kryklia who won it in December 2023, adding to the light heavyweight kickboxing world title already in his possession.
During the in-ring interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson following his victory, Roman Kryklia shared his desire to actively defend his world titles, even willing to return to action even just after a month. He said:
"Yeah, I have a lot of belts to defend, and my plan is to get in the ring as fast as possible. So, I want to say to the ONE Championship team, to Chatri [Sityodtong], in particular, that I am ready to be here in one month. So just invite me."
With the win at ONE Fight Night 30, Roman Kryklia extended his undefeated run in ONE Championship to seven straight wins while scoring his 51st career victory in his 13 years as a professional.
The full replay of ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.
Roman Kryklia earns $50,000 performance bonus with KO win at ONE Fight Night 30
Apart from successfully defending the heavyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 30, Roman Kryklia earned a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his opening round knockout victory over Lyndon Knowles.
He was one of two fighters, joining Nico Carrillo, rewarded with the hefty incentive for their impressive showing and finish in the latest Prime Video show of ONE Championship.
In beating Knowles, Kryklia hardly broke a sweat, dominating right at the onset. He sent the ONE newcomer to the mat with a nasty left hook in the final minute of the first round. Knowles managed to beat the count but seconds later he was knocked out unconscious to signal the end of the match.
Carrillo, meanwhile, made an impressive debut at featherweight, knocking out veteran Thai fighter Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong with a solid body shot in the second round of their three-round joust.