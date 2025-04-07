“I am ready to be here in one month” - Roman Kryklia says he’s eager to suit up again after annihilating Lyndon Knowles

Double ONE world champion Roman Kryklia looks to sustain the winning momentum he generated last week. He expressed readiness to plunge back into action even on a short turnaround.

Ad

The Ukrainian juggernaut successfully defended the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 30 on April 4 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He knocked British challenger Lyndon Knowles in the opening round of the headlining title match.

It was the first successful defense of the heavyweight Muay Thai gold of Kryklia who won it in December 2023, adding to the light heavyweight kickboxing world title already in his possession.

Ad

Trending

During the in-ring interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson following his victory, Roman Kryklia shared his desire to actively defend his world titles, even willing to return to action even just after a month. He said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Yeah, I have a lot of belts to defend, and my plan is to get in the ring as fast as possible. So, I want to say to the ONE Championship team, to Chatri [Sityodtong], in particular, that I am ready to be here in one month. So just invite me."

Ad

Ad

With the win at ONE Fight Night 30, Roman Kryklia extended his undefeated run in ONE Championship to seven straight wins while scoring his 51st career victory in his 13 years as a professional.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Roman Kryklia earns $50,000 performance bonus with KO win at ONE Fight Night 30

Apart from successfully defending the heavyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 30, Roman Kryklia earned a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his opening round knockout victory over Lyndon Knowles.

Ad

He was one of two fighters, joining Nico Carrillo, rewarded with the hefty incentive for their impressive showing and finish in the latest Prime Video show of ONE Championship.

In beating Knowles, Kryklia hardly broke a sweat, dominating right at the onset. He sent the ONE newcomer to the mat with a nasty left hook in the final minute of the first round. Knowles managed to beat the count but seconds later he was knocked out unconscious to signal the end of the match.

Ad

Carrillo, meanwhile, made an impressive debut at featherweight, knocking out veteran Thai fighter Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong with a solid body shot in the second round of their three-round joust.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.