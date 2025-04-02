“Heavyweights, small gloves” - Roman Kryklia guarantees the judges won’t be needed in title defense vs Lyndon Knowles

Reigning and undisputed ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia of the Ukraine says the judges can take it easy this weekend as he promises to end the night early.

The 33-year-old Champ Belts representative says the power that heavyweights possess, especially in four-ounce gloves, almost guarantees a finish in his upcoming world title defense.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kryklia shared a snippet of what fans can expect from him in his return to the ring this weekend.

The 33-year-old told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I don’t think this one goes the full five rounds. Heavyweights, small gloves, Muay Thai rules—add in elbows and knees, and there’s a high chance of a knockout."

Kryklia is set to defend his heavyweight Muay Thai world title against former WBC Muay Thai champion and ONE Championship newcomer Lyndon Knowles.

The two are scheduled to go to war for the division's throne in the main event at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 4th.

Roman Kryklia says he expects nothing but all-out war against Lyndon Knowles at ONE Fight Night 30: "It turns into a slugfest"

Roman Kryklia is one of the most technical fighters in the game today, but even he believes his upcoming showdown with Lyndon Knowles at ONE Fight Night 30 this weekend will end up in total war.

He told ONE Championship:

"I expect things to stay technical, but I’m ready for a war. You can plan for one type of fight, and then it turns into a slugfest—that happens more often than you’d think. So, yeah, I’m ready for anything."

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

