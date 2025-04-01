Lyndon Knowles thrilled to finally fight in ONE alongside teammate Jonathan Haggerty: “100 percent special”

Former multi-time WBC Muay Thai world champion Lyndon Knowles of the United Kingdom will finally step foot inside the hallowed ONE Championship ring this weekend when he debuts for the world's largest martial arts organization.

Knowles is known for his work helping to coach at Knowlesy Academy with his brother, Christian, who is responsible for bringing up big names such as two-sport icon 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty, Freddie Haggerty, and former ONE world title challenger Marie McManamon.

Now, it's Knowles' turn to step inside the squared circle to showcase his skills.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Knowles talked about his relationship with Jonathan Haggerty and how it's now his turn to join his pupil.

The Englishman said:

"It definitely is 100 percent special. I mean, we all sort of live it together. I’m always in camp with Jon (Haggerty). I think this is the first time I haven’t done camp with Jon in about three, four years. I was heading to Denver to finish camp with Jon and corner him and look after him, and then I got the phone call. So then we decided I had more important things to do than corner."

Lyndon Knowles to challenge two-sport, two-division king Roman Kryklia in ONE debut at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video

Lyndon Knowles is set to make his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut by challenging two-sport, two-division king Roman Kryklia of the Ukraine for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

The two are set to do battle in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video, which will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 4th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Lyndon Knowles' ONE Championship debut.

