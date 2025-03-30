ONE debutant Lyndon Knowles enjoying the feel of Muay Thai in four-ounce gloves: “A lot more stuff go through the guard”

Former multi-time WBC Muay Thai world champion Lyndon Knowles of the United Kingdom is ready to make his debut in ONE Championship and prove that he belongs among the elite in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Next weekend, the 38-year-old will step into the hallowed ONE ring for the very first time, but that's not all. He's also going to compete in Muay Thai with 4-ounce gloves for the very first time.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Knowles shared his thoughts on this interesting dynamic in his upcoming fight.

The Knowlesy Academy representative said:

"I’ve got not much experience with them other than watching Jon bang people out with them, to be honest. I look forward to it, I mean, hitting in 4-oz gloves on the pads and then today sparring, a lot more stuff go through the people’s guard, so you definitely got to be on your game with your defense."

Knowles runs the Knowlesy Academy in the UK, and he also serves as head trainer of other ONE athletes, most notably multi-division and multi-sport icon 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty, his younger brother Freddie Haggerty, and recent world title challenger Marie McManamon.

Now, it's Lyndon Knowles' turn to step into the ONE ring.

Lyndon Knowles gets Roman Kryklia for world title opportunity in ONE debut at ONE Fight Night 30

38-year-old ONE debutant Lyndon Knowles is ready to compete on the global stage when he takes on multi-division, multi-sport titleholder Roman Kryklia.

The two lock horns for Ukrainian veteran's ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video.

The event is set to broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 4th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

