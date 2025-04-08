“He made history” - Chingiz Allazov in awe of Roman Kryklia’s one-round destruction of Lyndon Knowles

Even Chingiz Allazov couldn't believe how easily Roman Kryklia demolished his most recent challenger at ONE Fight Night 30.

The Ukrainian tower needed less than a round to violently knock out former WBC heavyweight Muay Thai champion Lyndon Knowles last Friday inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

'Chinga', who was in the corner of Kryklia, said that epic finish was made possible through the guidance of their long-time mentor and famed striking coach Andrei Gridin.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion shared in an interview with Nick Atkin of The Bangkok Post:

"Today is a good day, we won this fight. Roman was prepared, he was good in this fight. We stayed together with my coach, legendary coach. He made history with Roman and he made history for me. He made me. I have respect to all my teammates for supporting Roman, all countries who backed him up. It’s a good day."

Roman Kryklia did not mess around and showed Knowles who was boss as soon as the bell rang. The right straight from hell he landed netted him a $50,000 performance bonus and is certainly an early candidate for the 2025 Knockout of the Year.

Watch The Bangkok Post's full ONE Fight Night 30 post-event interviews:

Roman Kryklia apologizes to Lyndon Knowles after brutal mauling

Roman Kryklia is a fearsome destroyer inside the ring, but he's not the type to wish unnecessary harm to his opponents.

At the end of the day, it's simply business for the two-sport and two-division ONE world champion.

The heavyweight Muay Thai king made sure to check on Knowles shortly after their war. Kryklia shared in his in-ring interview:

"I want to say, respect to my opponent, Lyndon Knowles. He came in the ring with me, I want to thank him for this. And I’m sorry that I gave him such damage, but this is our sport. This is Muay Thai."

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 30 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America

