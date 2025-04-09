“It was much easier” - Roman Kryklia says his brutish power always got the job done in brutal KO of Lyndon Knowles

Roman Kryklia bared that he planned for multiple scenarios in his world title defense, only for him to rely on his natural brutish force to get the job done.

The towering terror knocked out Lyndon Knowles in the first round to retain his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30 this weekend at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Kryklia admitted that he and close friend Chingiz Allazov devised different schemes to deal with Knowles in Bangkok.

Kryklia, however, found out that he only needed to use his natural power and length to finish the multi-time WBC Muay Thai heavyweight world champion.

"With my coach, with my team, with my friend Chingiz, we prepared many combinations, many difficult sites that we noticed from my opponent. But in reality, it was much easier, so I just throw my right arm and everything else," said Roman Kryklia, who also holds the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world title.

Knowles was a pure brawler, ready to take the fight to the 6-foot-7 Ukranian powerhouse when they faced off in Bangkok.

Kryklia, however, found the range and the wherewithal to prevent Knowles from locking him in the clinch.

After finding his rhythm, Kryklia unleashed a driving knee down the middle and followed it up with a two-hook combination to knock Knowles down for the first time in the match.

Kryklia ultimately put Knowles out of his misery with a calculated right cross for the knockout win 2:10 into the opening round.

Watch Kryklia's entire interview below:

Roman Kryklia is itching for an all-out brawl between the ropes

Roman Kryklia is undeniably one of the most dangerous strikers on the planet, but that power comes at a cost.

The reigning two-sport world champion is a perfect 7-0, with six finishes in ONE Championship.

Despite his sterling run, Kryklia desires an all-out bedlam between the ropes.

He said in his post-fight interviews:

"Give me some chances to show you my skills, because my last fights, it did not last for more than one, two rounds."

Kryklia hasn't reached the third round in his ONE Championship, except when he beat Andrei Stoica to retain the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world title via unanimous decision at ONE: Collision Course in Singapore.

