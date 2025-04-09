“Give me some chances to show my skills” - Double champ Roman Kryklia hopes next challenger will give him the brawl he seeks

Ukrainian powerhouse Roman Kryklia has been unstoppable in his ONE Championship campaign, steamrolling his way to becoming the promotion's light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion. He, however, said he is not about done, even looking to be challenged further in his next matches.

He made mention of it following his latest victory at ONE Fight Night 30 on April 4 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, where he successfully defended the heavyweight Muay Thai gold.

Kryklia candidly shared that while he was proud of the dominant finishes he has been having, the true fighter in him wanted to be fully challenged to be able to showcase his skills.

"Give me some chances to show you my skills, because my last fights, it did not last for more than one, two rounds," he said during the post-fight interview session for ONE Fight Night 30.

Since coming on board ONE Championship in 2019, Roman Kryklia has been undefeated in seven matches, with six of his victories coming by way of KO/TKO finishes inside two rounds. They included his last three, which all had world title implications.

At ONE Fight Night 30, Kryklia made short work of Lyndon Knowles in their title clash, finishing off the British challenger with a knockout off a solid straight in the first round.

The victory earned Kryklia a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 30 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Chingiz Allazov impressed with latest victory of Roman Kryklia

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov was one of those who came away impressed with the dominant victory of teammate Roman Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 30.

He spoke about it in an interview with the Bangkok Post following the first-round KO win of Kryklia over Lyndon Knowles to successfully defend the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title, spotlighting, in particular, the business-like approach he had.

'Chinga' said:

"Today is about Roman and his good job. He’s a good man, and his opponent is the same, good style, so good work today."

Check out what he had to say below:

Allazov cornered for Roman Kryklia in his dominant victory at ONE Fight Night 30.

