"Dude is a beast" - Fans in pure awe of towering terror Roman Kryklia's flawless technique against Lyndon Knowles

ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia is an absolute unit of an athlete who just earned his seventh straight win in ONE Championship at ONE Fight Night 30 last Friday, April 4.
Seeking to defend the 265-pound Muay Thai world championship in the main event against Lyndon Knowles, the 6-foot-6 Ukrainian striker blitzed the decorated United Kingdom star's defenses early on.
This high-pressure offense from Kryklia worked perfectly against the Knowlesy Academy affiliate, dropping him with a punch-kick combo midway through the opening round. Though Knowles got up, Kryklia sent him to sleep with a straight right hand.
Watch Kryklia land the knockout blow below, which ONE shared on Instagram:
Fans shared their thoughts on Kryklia's flawless showing in the comments section:
"He moves like a featherweight at heavyweight. Dude is a beast 🔥"
"That was always going to happen."
"What were the odds seriously?"
"Roman just steps in there once a year, murders a guy, takes his pay check and leaves. Love it. 😂🔥"
"Who could even stop this guy? 🔥"
Roman Kryklia elated with his dominance
Roman Kryklia fought a perfect fight against Lyndon Knowles, and now he plans to enjoy the fruits of his labor. He told ONE commentator Mitch Chilson during the post-fight interview:
"How do you feel after the victory? Try and you will know it. I cannot share with you this feeling after the fight, and after the successful fight, everything ends in a good way. I'm happy, I'm free, and I can now relax a little bit, because it was a very hard period for me [mentally], the period before the fight. Now I'm free. I'm happy."
Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 30 on demand.