"Dude is a beast" - Fans in pure awe of towering terror Roman Kryklia's flawless technique against Lyndon Knowles

ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia is an absolute unit of an athlete who just earned his seventh straight win in ONE Championship at ONE Fight Night 30 last Friday, April 4.

Ad

Seeking to defend the 265-pound Muay Thai world championship in the main event against Lyndon Knowles, the 6-foot-6 Ukrainian striker blitzed the decorated United Kingdom star's defenses early on.

This high-pressure offense from Kryklia worked perfectly against the Knowlesy Academy affiliate, dropping him with a punch-kick combo midway through the opening round. Though Knowles got up, Kryklia sent him to sleep with a straight right hand.

Watch Kryklia land the knockout blow below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Fans shared their thoughts on Kryklia's flawless showing in the comments section:

"He moves like a featherweight at heavyweight. Dude is a beast 🔥"

"That was always going to happen."

"What were the odds seriously?"

"Roman just steps in there once a year, murders a guy, takes his pay check and leaves. Love it. 😂🔥"

"Who could even stop this guy? 🔥"

Ad

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Roman Kryklia elated with his dominance

Roman Kryklia fought a perfect fight against Lyndon Knowles, and now he plans to enjoy the fruits of his labor. He told ONE commentator Mitch Chilson during the post-fight interview:

Ad

"How do you feel after the victory? Try and you will know it. I cannot share with you this feeling after the fight, and after the successful fight, everything ends in a good way. I'm happy, I'm free, and I can now relax a little bit, because it was a very hard period for me [mentally], the period before the fight. Now I'm free. I'm happy."

Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 30 on demand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.