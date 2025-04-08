“I'm happy, I'm free” - Roman Kryklia at a loss for words after remarkable knockout win over Lyndon Knowles

Even world champions need a breather. At ONE Fight Night 30, ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia successfully defended his belt with a highlight reel knockout that made the wait for the main event card all worth it.

Lyndon Knowles had heart - but unfortunately didn't stand a chance against the juggernaut. The Ukrainian champ took the UK challenger out of the game with a brutal knockout victory right at the last minute of the first round.

Months of grinding, mentally and physically, all led to one big moment. And now, as Kryklia savors the win, he's also savoring the deep sign of relief that comes after months of pressure and preparation. Speaking to ONE Championship, he said:

"How do you feel after the victory? Try and you will know it. I cannot share with you this feeling after the fight, and after the successful fight, everything ends in a good way. I'm happy, I'm free, and I can now relax a little bit, because it was a very hard period for me [mentally], the period before the fight. Now I'm free. I'm happy."

“I am ready to be here in one month” - Roman Kryklia says he’s eager to suit up again after annihilating Lyndon Knowles

Of course, don't expect champ-champ Roman Kryklia to be out of the spotlight for long. After defending his heavyweight Muay Thai belt, he's rearing to enter the ring again for another title defense - perhaps for his lightweight kickboxing gold this time. He said:

"Yeah, I have a lot of belts to defend, and my plan is to get in the ring as fast as possible. So, I want to say to the ONE Championship team, to Chatri [Sityodtong], in particular, that I am ready to be here in one month. So just invite me."

