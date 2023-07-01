Anatoly Malykhin on how important his wife Anita is to him: “I credit all of my success to her”

There’s a good old saying that rings true for Anatoly Malykhin: “Behind every successful man, there’s a good woman.”

It takes a lot of guts, initiative, and self-discipline to be half as good as an all-time great MMA fighter. The first thing anyone will tell you is that without a great support system, you can only get so far in the sports industry.

So the most important thing a fighter needs in their life is someone who believes in them, whether it’s a trainer, coach, friend, or spouse.

For ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin, that important person is his wife, Anita.

After capturing the undisputed ONE heavyweight world title last month, Malykhin followed up with ONE Championship this week to explain the sole reason behind his success.

“I credit all of my success to her. My calmness, my confidence - all thanks to her. My wife believes in me more than I do.”

At ONE Friday Fights 22, Anatoly Malykhin made history by defeating Arjan Bhullar via TKO for the ONE undisputed heavyweight world title.

The long-awaited battle was everything it was hyped up to be. Bhullar put up a courageous effort, forcing Malykhin to fight beyond the second round for the first time in his career. But ultimately, the Russian juggernaut left no doubt in anyone’s minds who the superior heavyweight was.

A credit to his gym at Tiger Muay Thai, Malykhin stole the show with his incredible boxing skills and intelligent fight IQ. The result of his training paid dividends with Malykhin finishing Bhullar in the third round by vicious ground and pound.

