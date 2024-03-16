Anatoly Malykhin lauds coach John Hutchinson for systematic approach to training: "He teaches me to box in a smart way"

Reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight MMA world champion 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin of Russia is one of the fiercest finishers in all of mixed martial arts today.

Featuring incredible wrestling ability, brute strength, and dynamite power in his fists, Malykhin can turn the lights out on any opponent, in any given fight.

One of the biggest reasons the Russian mauler has transformed himself into an absolute monster of a puncher is because he's been coached by the best. Malykhin gives full credit to Tiger Muay Thai head boxing coach John Hutchinson for making him the fighter he is today.

In a recent guest appearance on Morning Kombat, Malykhin said:

"So I'm going to say I believe that I have the best boxing coach of course, John Hutchinson, and also he teaches me to train and to box in a smart way."

Anatoly Malykhin's power was on full display in his last fight. And if you want proof of his explosive punching, you need to look no further than his historic third world title victory.

'Sladkiy' captured the ONE middleweight MMA world title with a third-round technical knockout victory over former champion 'The Dutch Knight' Reinier de Ridder in the main event of ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship's historic return to the Middle East.

The event took place at the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1st.

Anatoly Malykhin gives props to Reinier de Ridder: "He was very strong and very motivated"

Anatoly Malykhin may have made it look very easy against 'The Dutch Knight' Reinier de Ridder, but the 36-year-old Russian mauler is quick to give credit where credit is due.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Malykhin said he was surprised with just how much De Ridder improved for their rematch.

He said:

"This was a different Reinier to the one who weighed 102 kilos [225 pounds]. He was very strong and very motivated at [205 pounds]. He improved his punching technique and became more dangerous and sharper."