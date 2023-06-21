Anatoly Malykhin looks back on what he’s accomplished so far in ONE Championship

Even to this day, Anatoly Malykhin is still in disbelief that he is now the ONE interim heavyweight and light heavyweight world champion.

The Russian juggernaut was dead set on asserting his claim as the best fighter in the heavyweight ranks when he first joined the Singapore-based organization in 2021.

After knocking out three straight opponents and becoming the interim heavyweight king, ‘Sladkiy’ deservingly received a chance at history to become a two-sport world champion.

He also achieved that goal by sending Reinier de Ridder into the nether realm with one of the most vicious first-round knockouts the promotion has ever seen.

Speaking with ONE Championship in an exclusive interview, Malykhin admitted being in awe of what he has accomplished but also bared his desire to chase loftier achievements for himself:

“I never even imagined that I would reach this level, that I would become a two-time division champion, and soon, as I hope, a three-division champion! So, it's really cool."

Unless Malykhin can cut down to middleweight to possibly acquire a third belt, that idea may seem a little bit far-fetched.

However, the hard-hitting superstar can become the sole owner of the heavyweight crown once he finally settles the score with Arjan Bhullar this coming Friday.

ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 will finally see the culmination of a long-standing feud between these two behemoths, who have been going back and forth for the better part of the last two years.

Malykhin, for his part, is ready to back up his words by becoming the first fighter to knock out Bhullar when they finally square off at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Poll : 0 votes