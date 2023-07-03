Anatoly Malykhin pledges undying loyalty to ONE Championship: “ONE gave me a home”

Two-division ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin owes everything to ONE Championship, and he plans to repay that trust through unbridled loyalty.

‘Sladkiy’s stock, of course, has skyrocketed since he became the first person to defeat Reinier de Ridder to become the ONE light heavyweight world champion last year.

The undefeated Russian’s rapid ascent continued last month when he unified the heavyweight belts by violently blasting Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Anatoly Malykhin, who still holds a ridiculous 100 per cent finishing rate in 13 career bouts, was even proclaimed by ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong as the pound-for-pound best heavyweight on the planet.

With his brand at an all-time high at the moment, Malykhin recently entertained questions about his future with the Singapore-based organization.

Without giving it a second thought, the Russian pledged his allegiance to ONE Championship, claiming he won’t be going anywhere in the near future.

“There are no such conditions that can make me leave ONE. When no one wanted me, Mr. Chatri and ONE gave me a job, gave me a home, and I don't sell out for money,” he told the promotion.

In the same interview, Anatoly Malykhin even aired his desire to finish his storied career under the ONE banner.

Obviously, the 35-year-old is still in his prime years and has a lot of fights left. Malykhin still wants to become ONE’s first-ever three-division world champion, as he plans to cut down to 205 pounds to challenge de Ridder anew for his remaining ONE middleweight world title.

‘Sladkiy’ also has responsibilities to defend his throne in two divisions from possible invaders.

As we await Malykhin’s next Circle appearance, let’s take a gander at his absolute destruction of Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22. The entire event is available for replay on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page.

Poll : 0 votes