Anatoly Malykhin sees himself finishing career with ONE Championship

Russian juggernaut Anatoly Malykhin has found his home in ONE Championship and sees himself finishing his career with the promotion.

‘Sladkiy’ made his ONE debut in March 2021 after successfully making a name for himself in the Russian mixed martial arts circuit. He has had fights to date under the organization which all came by way of finishes.

His last three fights all had world title implications.

In February 2022, he knocked out Belarusian Kirill Grishenko in the second round of their title showdown to become the ONE interim heavyweight world champion.

Before the year ended in December, the 35-year-old fighter KO’d Dutch champion Reinier de Ridder in the opening round to seize the ONE light heavyweight world title.

At ONE Friday Fights 22 last month, Anatoly Malykhin became the undisputed ONE heavyweight division king by finishing former world champion Arjan Bhullar by technical knockout in the third round of their unification bout.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, Anatoly Malykhin shared that his journey in the promotion has been eventful, and given the opportunity, he wants to stay with ONE until he calls it a career.

He said:

“Whatever price is offered for me now or in the future in the UFC or elsewhere, as long as ONE needs me, as long as I'm a ONE fighter, I stay in this organization. And if ONE doesn't fire me, I want to end my career with ONE.”

At ONE Friday Fights 22, which took place on June 23 and whose replay is available on ONE Championship’s YouTube page, Anatoly Malykhin dominated Arjan Bhullar.

Anchored on his powerful striking, ‘Sladkiy’ did not allow his opponent to get any significant headway en route to the finish in the third round, where he was on top of ‘Singh’ Bhullar raining ferocious punches no end.

Moving forward, Anatoly Malykhin signified his intention to continue making conquests in ONE. He wants to be a three-division world champion and is targeting the middleweight title in possession of Reinier de Ridder.

