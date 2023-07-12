Anatoly Malykhin predicts how Amir Aliakbari will finish Dustin Joynson 

Two-division ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin expects heavyweight smashing machine Amir Aliakbari to get the job done this Friday night when the Iranian makes his Lumpinee Boxing Stadium debut.

Emanating from The Land of Smiles, ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video will feature a plethora of can’t-miss matches, including a heavyweight clash between UWW greco-roman wrestling world champion Amir Aliakbari and Canadian standout Dustin Joynson. With potential ONE heavyweight world title implications at stake, newly minted unified heavyweight king Anatoly Malhykhin will have his sights set on the heavy-handed scrap.

As for who he sees coming out on top inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Anatoly Malykhin believes Aliakbari will use his world-class wrestling skills to take things to the ground before pounding out a third-straight victory:

“Aliakbari will wrestle. He'll take him to the ground. They'll stand a little bit,” Malykhin said. “Then, Aliakbari will take him down and finish him on the ground.”

Amir Aliakbari is currently riding a two-fight win streak, scoring back-to-back knockouts against Mauro Cerilli and former ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon ‘The Truth’ Vera. With one more impressive win, the Iranian juggernaut could find himself on the cusp of a heavyweight title opportunity.

Standing in his way will be Dustin Joynson, a 7-1 fighter who will be looking to build on the momentum he's gained following his first win under the ONE banner. Joynson earned a split decision victory over Hugo Cunha in February 2022. 17 months later, he is set to make his return hoping to add another big win to his resume.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

