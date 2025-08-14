Anatoly Malykhin reveals childhood love for Pro Wrestling: "I remember how we'd all sit around the TV"

Russian MMA star Anatoly Malykhin has shared fond memories of his childhood fascination with professional wrestling, revealing how the entertainment spectacle shaped his early understanding of combat sports.Ahead of his highly anticipated rematch with ONE heavyweight MMA world champion 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane at ONE 173 inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, 'Sladkiy' recalled how he was glued to his television screen, catching some of the biggest names in wrestling duke it out in the ring.&quot;I watched it as a kid, back when it was Goldberg and CM Punk. I used to root for Goldberg and Sting. I remember how we'd all sit around the TV [and watch wrestling] as a family,&quot; Malykhin told ONE Championship.The Russian powerhouse's nostalgic reflection reveals how professional wrestling provided his first exposure to the theatrical and athletic elements that define combat entertainment.Indeed, Malykhin's appreciation for wrestling's entertainment value has influenced his own approach to creating memorable moments inside the Circle throughout his championship career.His connection to the spectacle and drama of professional wrestling showcases a different side of the typically intense competitor who currently reigns as the ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChatri Sityodtong beyond pumped for 'Reug Reug' vs. Anatoly Malykhin II at ONE 173Like most combat sports fans, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong expects all hell to break loose when Anatoly Malykhin and 'Reug Reug' run it back at ONE 173 later this year.&quot;We have two of the most explosive heavyweight superstars on the planet today, we have Anatoly Malykhin vying to get a rematch against Reug Reug, the Senegalese wrestling champion who shocked the world by taking the belt from Anatoly almost a year ago,&quot; the lifelong martial artist shared during a press conference announcing ONE's star-studded return to Japan in November.'Reug Reug' edged the Russian brawler via split decision in their first encounter at ONE 169 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in November last year.Though the Senegalese will have the blueprint to gain another statement triumph, Malykhin, who's out to avenge the only blemish of his career, is confident he'll flip the script in Tokyo, Japan.Kane and Malykhin's world title sequel is one of four championship contests lined up for ONE 173 inside the Ariake Arena. In the main event of the card, defending king Superbon and interim champ Masaaki Noiri meet to unify their ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.