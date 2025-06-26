Chatri hyped for ‘Reug Reug’ and Anatoly Malykhin rematch: “Pure power, muscle, and explosiveness”

The world is awaiting the highly anticipated sequel to the colossal heavyweight MMA showdown between two alphas, 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane and Anatoly Malykhin.

The ONE heavyweight MMA world title will be up for grabs when 'Reug Reug' defends his 26 pounds of gold for the first time against the same man he dethroned in his history-making victory last year.

It's only fitting that a rematch of this magnitude will take place in the blockbuster ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri megaevent on November 16 inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Among those extremely hyped by one of the biggest MMA showdowns of the year is ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, who spoke during the ONE 173 introductory press conference:

"And in the co-main events, we have two of the most explosive heavyweight superstars on the planet today, we have Anatoly Malykhin vying to get a rematch against Reug Reug, the Senegalese wrestling champion who shocked the world by taking the belt from Anatoly almost a year ago."

The world's largest martial arts organization's head honcho continued:

"I think between these two superstars is over 250 kilos of pure power, muscle, and explosiveness, [it's] MMA at the highest levels on the planet."

Anatoly Malykhin says 'Reug Reug' should enjoy his title reign while it lasts

Anatoly Malykhin wants to smash 'Reug Reug's dynasty before it even begins.

'Sladkiy' is hell-bent on making sure the Senegal giant's ONE heavyweight MMA world title reign is a short one by taking back what's his at ONE 173.

The two-division MMA world champion had this to say during the presser for ONE's upcoming megaevent on Japanese soil:

"What do I want to say about my opponent? Good guy. Let him enjoy the time while he is the champion. On November 16, I will knock him out."

Follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship for more updates about ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.