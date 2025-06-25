“The real heavyweight fight” - Fans hyped for world title rematch between behemoths ‘Reug Reug’ and Anatoly Malykhin

Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane and Anatoly Malykhin are ready to shake up Tokyo in their world title fight, and fans are all geared up to watch two heavyweight monsters wreak havoc inside the Circle.

The reigning ONE heavyweight MMA world champion will defend his gold against Malykhin in the co-main event of ONE 173 on Nov. 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

After ONE Championship announced the heavyweight banger during the card's press conference and on social media, fans quickly flooded the comments section and expressed their excitement for the world title redux between the two bruisers.

ONE Championship posted:

"A heavyweight storm is coming 🌪️💥 Reug Reug vs. Anatoly Malykhin II goes down at ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan! 🇯🇵 Who you got?"

Fans know they'll get another high-octane banger between 'Reug Reug' and the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion, and they also weren't shy in giving their predictions.

"THE REAL HEAVYWEIGHT FIGHT THE MMA WORLD DESERVES."

"This time, we want this fight in the cage, not in the ring."

"Tolya!! Not a drop of doubt brother 🔥❤️"

"'Reug Reug' big champion"

"@anmalykhin it's on brother!!!! Victory!!!"

"These two guys and I love it 💚"

"'Reug Reug' gonna fight for you bro, don't play with Reug ❤️❤️ 🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳"

Kane handed Malykhin his first professional defeat at ONE 169, dethroning the Russian juggernaut of the ONE heavyweight MMA world title via split decision in Bangkok.

Tickets for ONE 173 will be available through ePlus.

Anatoly Malykhin vows to knock 'Reug Reug' out in Tokyo

Anatoly Malykhin has a bone to pick and a belt to collect when he faces Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane in Tokyo.

The reigning ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion is determined to reclaim his lost gold from Kane, and he vowed to send the Senegalese grappling machine to the shadow realm when they face off at ONE 173.

In the card's press conference, Malykhin said:

"Konnichiwa, Tokyo! First of all, I want to thank Mr. Chatri [Sityodtong] for giving me the best job in the world, for their [ONE Championship’s] attitude towards athletes."

He added:

"And what do I want to say about my opponent? Good guy. Let him enjoy the time while he is the champion. On November 16, I will knock him out."

