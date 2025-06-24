“Everyone knows me now” - ‘Reug Reug’ embraces newfound fame after his title conquest of Anatoly Malykhin

Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane not only conquered MMA, but he also captured the global fanbase. Kane shocked the world when he dethroned Anatoly Malykhin for the ONE heavyweight MMA world title in his biggest career victory at ONE 169 in Bangkok.

Already a cult figure in Senegal, Kane never imagined how his notoriety would explode outside of his homeland.

'Reug Reug' said in an interview with ONE Championship that people would often go up to him and ask for pictures whenever he's in Senegal or traveling through Africa.

"I'm better known in Africa than in Dubai. But now, everybody knows me. I'm the World Champion, so everybody's gonna know me. When I go outside, people take out their phones and ask, 'Can I have a picture?'"

What he didn't expect, though, were fans from two countries that are well-versed in their martial arts history. He added:

"It’s people from Thailand, from the Philippines. I get a lot of attention now. I like that I have fans who love me from before, and now I have new fans. I am a ONE World Champion, so everyone knows me now.”

Although Malykhin was seen as an unstoppable force, Kane did just enough to break off the Russian juggernaut's imposing aura. Kane stood his ground with his unorthodox Senegalese wrestling and managed to take Malykhin down on several occasions during their five-round tussle.

Malykhin's terrifying punching power found its mark late in the fight, but Kane had the fortitude to absorb the damage and earn the split decision win.

Although Kane now holds the heavyweight MMA gold, Malykhin still reigns as the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion.

'Reug Reug' defends his throne against Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 173 in Japan

Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane is set for another banger against Anatoly Malykhin when ONE Championship returns to Japan in November.

Kane will defend the ONE heavyweight MMA world title against Malykhin, the reigning ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion, in the co-main event of ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

ONE 173 goes down at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on November 16, while tickets for the card will be available through ePlus.

