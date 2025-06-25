“Enjoy the time while he is champion” - Anatoly Malykhin says ‘Reug Reug’s days as heavyweight king are numbered

'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane is living on borrowed time as far as two-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin is concerned.

'Sladkiy' sent a stern warning to the reigning ONE heavyweight MMA world champion, claiming he should enjoy the supposed few remaining days of his title reign.

Malykhin is on a mission to reclaim his lost crown and regain three-division supremacy at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri on November 16 inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

But to do so, the Russian destroyer must overcome his demons and get the throne back from the same man who usurped him and snapped his undefeated record, 'Reug Reug'.

Appearing during the ONE 173 introductory press conference, Anatoly Malykhin exuded confidence and guaranteed he'll be getting his hand raised in one of the most highly anticipated rematches of 2025.

"Konnichiwa, Tokyo! First of all, I want to thank Mr. Chatri for giving me the best job in the world, for their [ONE Championship’s] attitude towards athletes."

The reigning ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion added:

"And what do I want to say about my opponent? Good guy. Let him enjoy the time while he is the champion. On November 16, I will knock him out."

Anatoly Malykhin vows to learn from his mistakes and finish 'Reug Reug'

Anatoly Malykhin has never had a problem pulling the trigger, evidenced by his pristine 100 percent finishing rate in his first 14 fights.

However, against 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane, the Russian was unable to impose his unique blend of speed and power in both striking and grappling exchanges and lost his world title and unbeaten record after five rounds.

With vengeance on his mind, 'Sladkiy' promised to regain his ferocious form and knock out the Senegalese giant in their re-do. The double champ said during the ONE 173 presser:

"Last time it wasn’t a knockout - it was like a dance. When the match started, my opponent was doing some kind of a dance. This time, it is a rematch, I will definitely do the knockout, and I will be more stubborn this time."

