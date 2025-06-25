‘Reug Reug’ reveals MMA legend Rampage will corner him in ONE 173 title defense vs Anatoly Malykhin 

Don't be surprised to see MMA royalty at 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane's corner in his first ONE heavyweight MMA world title defense at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri.

Senegal's hero is out to prove that his monumental victory over Anatoly Malykhin was no fluke in their upcoming rematch on November 16 inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

'Reug Reug' also wants to make the legendary Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson proud, since the former UFC Light Heavyweight champion will be part of his team come fight time.

During the ONE 173 introductory press conference, Kane's manager revealed that Rampage would be in Japan to offer support for 'Reug Reug':

"He's going to bring Rampage with him to pass over the ceremonial banner of huge fighters in the region. And he feels like this fight with Anatoly stamps him as one of the greatest heavyweight MMA fighters in the world, and he hopes that Anatoly appreciates Oumar for giving him a chance for the rematch."

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong also confirmed the exciting news, adding:

"I would like to add that Rampage Jackson is going to be in his corner."

Rampage is truly an icon in Japan after his years dominating in PRIDE FC. We'll soon see if the MMA legend's presence will power 'Reug Reug' to victory anew against Malykhin.

'Reug Reug' takes great pride in making history for Africa

'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane made history as the first African-born world champion in ONE Championship's rich history.

His career-defining moment was celebrated by the entire continent, and 'Reug Reug' claimed he even achieved hero status after taking 26 pounds of gold back to his country.

The Senegalese giant told ONE Championship:

“I am a big man in Africa. In Africa, everybody knows me. Everybody supports me. It’s the first time that a World Champion from ONE is coming from Africa, so everybody’s happy."

