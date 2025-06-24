“Everybody’s happy” - Heavyweight champ ‘Reug Reug’ shares the magnitude of his world title conquest for Africa

'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane's greatest career achievement was more than about personal growth.

After all, it was a monumental moment for an entire continent and a historic achievement that will be celebrated long after he's gone.

Senegal's own put Africa on the map after becoming the first African-born world champion in ONE Championship history.

'Reug Reug' accomplished what was once deemed impossible since he had to defeat a seemingly unstoppable force of nature, Anatoly Malykhin, to become the new ONE heavyweight MMA world champion.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking to ONE Championship, the 33-year-old powerhouse talked about the magnitude of his victory to his countrymen.

“I am a big man in Africa. In Africa, everybody knows me. Everybody supports me. It’s the first time that a World Champion from ONE is coming from Africa, so everybody’s happy."

Known for his freakish and oftentimes inhuman strength, 'Reug Reug' was once seen as an anomaly in the mixed martial arts realm. Now, the entire world knows that the Black Panther Sports and ReugReug MMA affiliate is the real deal after handing Malykhin his first career defeat in 15 fights.

'Reug Reug's first order of business is to prove his career-defining moment is no fluke.

He'll battle the same man he dethroned in his first world title defense in the blockbuster ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri on November 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

'Reug Reug' is proud to become a household name after world title glory

'Reug Reug' is reaping the benefits of his hard work, which includes some newfound fame and attention. Kane shared in the same interview that more people now appreciate his greatness after becoming world champion.

"I'm better known in Africa than in Dubai. But now, everybody knows me. I'm the World Champion, so everybody's gonna know me. When I go outside, people take out their phones and ask, 'Can I have a picture?'"

The heavyweight MMA kingpin added:

"It’s people from Thailand, from the Philippines. I get a lot of attention now. I like that I have fans who love me from before, and now I have new fans."

Follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship for more updates about ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.