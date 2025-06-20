  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “We had nothing growing up” - ‘Reug Reug’ says he and fellow ONE star Rodtang carved a similar path to greatness

“We had nothing growing up” - ‘Reug Reug’ says he and fellow ONE star Rodtang carved a similar path to greatness

By Ted Razon
Published Jun 20, 2025 08:28 GMT
Reug Reug (L) and Rodtang (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Reug Reug (L) and Rodtang (R) | Image by ONE Championship

'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane has always admired Rodtang Jitmuangnon's inspiring rags-to-riches story.

Ad

After all, it mirrors his own journey in martial arts, which all began in his small village of Thiaroye sur Mer, located on the outskirts of Dakar, Senegal.

While possessing immense strength and unrivaled power due to his Senegalese wrestling background, 'Reug Reug' fought through obscurity to realize his dream of becoming a mixed martial arts world champion.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, 'Reug Reug' compared his path to greatness with fellow superstar Rodtang, who also rose and overcame great odds in Thailand before becoming the global hero that he is today.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The reigning ONE heavyweight MMA world champion said:

“Anything is possible. Me and Rodtang have the same story. We had nothing growing up, and now we are able to provide for not just our family, but also our friends and business partners."
Ad

The Black Panther Sports and ReugReug MMA affiliate continued:

"It’s a dream that is achievable for everyone who wants to work hard and dream of being the greatest."

'Reug Reug' is truly the epitome of how persistence and a relentless warrior spirit can power underdogs into greatness. The 33-year-old is now on top of the heavyweight MMA landscape and has no plans of relinquishing his spot anytime soon.

Ad

Anatoly Malykhin sends stern warning to 'Reug Reug'

What makes 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane's heavyweight MMA world title conquest even more impressive is that he accomplished it by doing something no other fighter has done before.

The Senegalese monster took away the belt from feared Russian KO merchant Anatoly Malykhin and snapped his undefeated MMA record in the process.

'Sladkiy', who still reigns as the ONE light heavyweight and middleweight world champion, has not forgotten and posted a not-so-subtle warning to his tormentor:

Ad
"Coming after your head."
About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications